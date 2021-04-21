Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier

China reported 21 new mainland COVID-19 cases on April 20, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that two of the new cases were local infections in southwestern Yunnan province, where a city on the border with Myanmar reported a new cluster in late March.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to seven from nine cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,541, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

The United States has administered 213,388,238 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.