China reports 220 new COVID cases for June 12 vs 275 day earlier

Workers in protective suits direct residents lining up for nucleic acid testing at a residential area, amid new lockdown measures in parts of the city to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 220 new coronavirus cases for June 12, of which 89 were symptomatic and 131 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compared with 275 new cases a day earlier, 134 symptomatic and 141 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death count at 5,226.

As of June 12, mainland China had confirmed 224,882 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 29 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 34 a day earlier, and 22 new local asymptomatic case versus 31 the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported 11 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 10 a day earlier, and 26 new local asymptomatic cases versus 19 the previous day, local government data showed.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Witing by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue

