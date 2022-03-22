China reports 2,338 new COVID cases for March 21 vs 2,027 a day earlier

A man wearing a face mask walks in the rain outside Shanghai Railway Station following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 2,338 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 21, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday, compared with 2,027 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 2,281 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,947 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 2,432 compared with 2,429 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of March 21, mainland China had confirmed 134,564 cases.

Reporting by Stella Qiu, Yifan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing

