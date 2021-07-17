Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

China reports 30 new coronavirus cases on July 16 vs 36 a day earlier

1 minute read

Police officers speak to people behind a police line near a residential area where only entering is allowed, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Guangzhou's Liwan district, Guangdong province, China May 29, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - China reported 30 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland on July 16, compared with 36 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday.

Twenty eight of the new cases were imported and two were locally transmitted, data from the National Health Commission showed.

China also reported 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the mainland, compared with 23 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

The total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 92,213, with total deaths unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · July 16, 2021 · 9:42 PM UTCFDA investigating how a known carcinogen wound up in J&J sunscreen

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating how a cancer-causing chemical ended up in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) sunscreens, after the company said it had done internal testing and found low levels of benzene in some, the regulator said on Friday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. to allow temporary rise in impurities in anti-smoking drug
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsDelta COVID variant now dominant strain worldwide, U.S. deaths surge -officials
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWorld leaders pledge to redouble pandemic fight at special APEC meeting
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO proposes fresh coronavirus mission to China and lab audits