China reports 444 new COVID cases on May 26 vs 545 a day earlier

A woman shows her health status on a phone to a security guard, at an entrance of a shopping mall in Beijing, China August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 444 new coronavirus cases on May 26, of which 102 were symptomatic and 342 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compares with 545 new cases a day earlier - 130 symptomatic and 415 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There was 1 new death, bringing the death toll to 5,226.

As of May 26, mainland China had confirmed 223,837 cases.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo

