China reports 545 new COVID cases on May 25 vs 590 a day earlier

People rest at a square at Beijing's tech hub Zhongguancun, China August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China reported 545 new coronavirus cases on May 25, of which 130 were symptomatic and 415 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compares with 590 new cases a day earlier - 117 symptomatic and 473 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were 1 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,225.

As of May 25, mainland China had confirmed 223,735 cases.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar

