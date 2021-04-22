People wearing face masks are seen on a street following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

China reported six new mainland cases of COVID-19 on April 21, down from 21 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

All the new cases were imported infections that originated overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from seven a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,547, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

