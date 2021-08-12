Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China reports 81 new coronavirus cases for Aug 11 vs 111 day earlier

Passengers wait to enter a railway station, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China reported on Thursday 81 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 11, compared with 111 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 61 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compared with 83 local cases a day earlier.

China reported 38 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 30 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Aug. 11, mainland China had recorded 94,161 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Christopher Cushing

