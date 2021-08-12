Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
China reports 81 new coronavirus cases for Aug 11 vs 111 day earlier
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China reported on Thursday 81 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 11, compared with 111 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.
Of the new infections, 61 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compared with 83 local cases a day earlier.
China reported 38 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 30 a day earlier.
No new deaths were reported.
As of Aug. 11, mainland China had recorded 94,161 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.
