China reports 869 new COVID cases on May 22 vs 898 a day earlier

Workers in protective suits are seen at an entrance to a residential compound where a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case was confirmed, in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, May 23 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 869 new coronavirus cases on May 22, of which 187 were symptomatic and 682 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compares with 898 new cases a day earlier - 169 symptomatic and 729 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There was one new death, bringing the death toll to 5,223.

As of May 22, mainland China had confirmed 223,332 cases.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill

