China reports first case of highly pathogenic bird flu in 2022

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - China reported its first highly pathogenic bird flu case this year, following an outbreak of H5N1 bird flu found among wild birds in northwestern Qinghai province, the agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Local authorities have culled and disposed 273 infected birds and no infection has been found in poultries, it said.

Reporting by Muyu Xu; editing by Jason Neely

