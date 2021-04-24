Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China reports nine new COVID-19 cases vs 19 a day earlier

China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on April 23, down from 19 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating overseas, according to a statement released by the National Health Commission.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, declined to 12 from 24 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,575, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

