China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on April 23, down from 19 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating overseas, according to a statement released by the National Health Commission.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, declined to 12 from 24 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,575, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

