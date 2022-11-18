China revises COVID prevention guidelines for entertainment venues and events

[1/2] Visitors wearing face masks line up to enter the Shanghai Disneyland theme park as it reopens following a shutdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song















BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday it has revised COVID-19 prevention guidelines for travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues.

Theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without COVID-19 outbreaks will have no restrictions on the number of people that can attend.

(This story has been refiled to add dropped word 'no' in the last paragraph)

