China revises COVID prevention guidelines for entertainment venues and events
BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday it has revised COVID-19 prevention guidelines for travel agencies, entertainment and performance venues.
Theatres and entertainment events such as concerts and music festivals in low-risk areas without COVID-19 outbreaks will have no restrictions on the number of people that can attend.
(This story has been refiled to add dropped word 'no' in the last paragraph)
