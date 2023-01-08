China says talks to include Paxlovid in state health insurance fail
BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's Health Security Administration said on Sunday that talks to include Pfizer's Paxlovid in the latest drug list for basic state health insurance did not succeed.
The talks fell through was due to Pfizer's high quotation for Paxlovid. Pfizer did not immeditately respond to a request to comment.
Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yingzhi Yang Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
