China says talks to include Paxlovid in state health insurance fail

Paxlovid, Pfizer's anti-viral medication to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed in this picture illustration taken October 7, 2022. A morning and an evening does consists of one white 100-milligram tablet of Ritonavir and two pink 150-milligram tablets of PF-07321332. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Illustration

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's Health Security Administration said on Sunday that talks to include Pfizer's Paxlovid in the latest drug list for basic state health insurance did not succeed.

The talks fell through was due to Pfizer's high quotation for Paxlovid. Pfizer did not immeditately respond to a request to comment.

