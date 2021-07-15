Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

China should provide raw data on pandemic's origins - WHO's Tedros

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a bilateral meeting with Swiss Interior and Health Minister Alain Berset on the sidelines of the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland May 24, 2021. Laurent Gillieron/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organisation said investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of its spread there.

"We ask China to be transparent and open and to cooperate," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Thursday.

"We owe it to the millions who suffered and the millions who died to know what happened," he said.

