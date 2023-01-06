China tells European Union to 'objectively and fairly' view its COVID situation
BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The European Union should "objectively and fairly" take stock of China's epidemic situation, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was responding at a regular media briefing to a question on the grouping's recommendation of pre-departure COVID-19 testing for passengers from China.
EU government officials have suggested that such passengers should furnish a negative COVID-19 test result before departure.
