China urges companies to ensure COVID-related medical supplies

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China has urged state-backed pharmaceuticals giants to ensure provision of COVID-related medical supplies, the country's state asset regulator said on Thursday.

The companies include China Resources, China General Technology and Sinopharm, which own businesses that produce medications that could ease coronavirus symptoms.

Reporting by Ella Cao and Meg Shen Editing by David Goodman











