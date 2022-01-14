Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals1 minute read
China's Andon Health to supply at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S.
BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's Andon Health Co Ltd (002432.SZ) said on Friday its unit has signed a contract worth $1.28 billion with the U.S. Army Contracting Command to supply COVID-19 self-test kits.
Andon Health's unit iHealth Labs Inc has agreed to provide at-home coronavirus antigen test kits that can serve 250 million people, the company said in filing.
Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Meg Shen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.