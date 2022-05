China's Beijing reports 18 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 27, 6 asymptomatic cases

Workers in protective suits sit outside a residential compound, following confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Suen

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 18 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 27, down from 22 a day earlier, the city government said on Saturday.

Asymptomatic cases fell to six from seven the previous day, it said.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom

