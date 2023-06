[1/2] Test tubes labelled "COVID-19 Omicron variant test positive" are seen in this illustration picture taken January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

June 29 (Reuters) - Chinese pharma major CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (1093.HK) said on Thursday it has signed a strategic partnership with Pfizer (PFE.N) to launch a local brand of a COVID-19 oral therapeutic treatment in China.

