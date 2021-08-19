China's mRNA vaccine technology firm Abogen raises over $700 mln

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China's Suzhou Abogen Biosciences said on Thursday it has raised over $700 million to support clinical development of its potential COVID-19 vaccine and expand pipeline of other vaccine and treatment candidates.

Abogen's potential shot against the new coronavirus, which it is jointly developing with a research institute affiliated with Chinese military and Walvax Biotechnology (300142.SZ), adopts the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

The candidate ARCoV is being tested in a Phase III clinical trial.

The fundraising was led by seven investors, including Singapore's state investment firm Temasek Holdings [RIC:RIC:TEM.UL] and Hillhouse-backed GL ventures, Abogen said in a statement.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo Editing by Tomasz Janowski

