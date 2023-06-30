China's NMPA approves Argenx's and Zai Lab's BLA for muscle-weakening disease treatment

June 30 (Reuters) - China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Zai Lab Limited's (9688.HK) and Argenx SE's (ARGX.BR) Biologics License Application (BLA) for VYVGART, a treatment for generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG), muscle-weakening disease, in anti-body positive adults, the Dutch company said on Friday.

Zai Lab will work with the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) for National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) inclusion to enable broad access for patients, Argenx said in a statement.

Reporting by Dina Kartit, Editing by Louise Heavens















