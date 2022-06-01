China's Shanghai reports 10 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, 5 symptomatic cases for May 31

Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 10 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 31, down from 22 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases also edging down to five from six, the local government said on Wednesday.

No new case was reported outside quarantined areas, the same as a day earlier.

Shanghai ended its strict two-month lockdown on Wednesday, with the vast majority of the city's 25 million residents now allowed to leave their homes.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Christopher Cushing

