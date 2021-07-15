Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China's Sichuan reports human case of H5N6 bird flu - state media

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China has confirmed one case of human infection with the H5N6 strain of bird flu in Sichuan province, state media said on Thursday.

The 55-year old male infected with the bird flu in Bazhong city had been sent to hospital and local authorities have culled poultry in the vicinity, said the state broadcaster CCTV.

Experts believe that the infection was an occasional case and "the risk of an invisible epidemic is extremely low", the media said.

Reporting by Min Zhang, Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

