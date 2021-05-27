Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chinese embassy in U.S. says politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations

Reuters
1 minute read

China's embassy in the United States said Thursday that politicising the origins of COVID-19 will hamper investigations, after U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. intelligence community is divided over where the virus emerged.

China supports "a comprehensive study of all early cases of COVID-19 found worldwide and a thorough investigation into some secretive bases and biological laboratories all over the world," the embassy said in remarks attributed to a spokesperson, posted on its website.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

