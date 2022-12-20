Chinese pharma firm's COVID medicine awaits approval for entering market - local govt















BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Anhui Biochem Pharmaceutical's self-developed COVID-19 treatment medicine has passed the clinical trial stages and professional reviews, and is waiting for regulatory approval to enter the market, said a statement released by China's eastern Hefei government in Anhui province on Tuesday.

The drug is targeted at adult patients with mild to moderate COVID symptoms, the Hefei government said.

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond











