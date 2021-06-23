Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chinese regulator approves first CAR-T cell therapy in the country

1 minute read

BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) said on Wednesday it has approved the first CAR-T cell therapy in the country.

The drug Yescarta is approved to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, NMPA said in a statement on its website.

A joint venture of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (600196.SS) has obtained the rights from Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of U.S. drugmaker Gilead, to sell the therapy in China, Hong Kong and Macau, and plans production in mainland China, Fosun Pharma filings showed.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · June 22, 2021 · 7:24 PM UTCAstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India

AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, which were first identified in India, the company said on Tuesday, citing a study.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFDA documents show struggle over approval of new Alzheimer's drug from Biogen
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. likely to miss July 4 COVID-19 vaccine target, White House says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsDelta COVID-19 variant greatest threat to U.S. pandemic response -Fauci
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsOxford University explores anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment