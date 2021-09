A screen displays the logo for Cigna Corp. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) on Thursday named Eric Palmer as president and chief executive officer of Evernorth, its health services unit that mainly houses its pharmacy benefit management business.

The health insurer also announced several other leadership changes to help accelerate growth across its business portfolio.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

