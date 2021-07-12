Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Coming peak of COVID deaths in England likely lower than January - modellers

1 minute read

A worker digs graves at a cemetery, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The peak of deaths from the current wave of COVID-19 infections is likely to be considerably smaller than the one in January, epidemiological modellers said on Monday, adding that hospitals should still make contingency plans for disruption.

"The next peak in deaths will almost certainly be considerably smaller than that of January 2021," they said as Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions in England next week.

"Uncertainty means it will not be possible to project... the peak's timing," they said. "Given this uncertainty, it would be prudent for contingency plans to be put in place for how to respond if hospital admissions approached levels that could disrupt the smooth functioning of health services."

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 3:51 PM UTCWHO warns against mixing and matching COVID vaccines

The World Health Organization's chief scientist on Monday advised against people mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsDesperate Myanmar residents queue for oxygen as COVID-19 cases surge
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGreece rolls out COVID-19 vaccinations to those aged 15 to 17
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFrance to make COVID-19 shot mandatory for health workers - BFM TV
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEngland to go ahead with July 19 COVID relaxation -health minister