Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic powder - NHK

1 minute read

Medical staff prepares Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to be administered at the newly-opened mass vaccination centre in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2021. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The contaminant found in a Japan-bound lot of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccines is suspected to be a metallic powder, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources at the health ministry.

The report late Thursday cited the ministry as telling NHK that the particulate matter reacted to magnet and was therefore suspected to be a metal.

Japan on Thursday suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's vaccine, more than a week after the domestic distributor received reports of contaminants in some vials. read more

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · August 26, 2021 · 11:13 PM UTC

Illinois issues mask mandate, orders vaccines for schools

Illinois will require all eligible students and school employees to be vaccinated and re-instituted an indoor mask mandate under an order announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Thursday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic powder - NHK
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 bln award in patent case with Bristol Myers
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Australia PM, state leaders to meet on COVID-19 reopening plans
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Japan suspends 1.6 mln doses of Moderna shot after contamination reports