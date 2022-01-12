Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Coronavirus infections in Japan's Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 -NHK
1 minute read
TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, roughly tripling from a day earlier in their first rise beyond 1,000 since mid-September, public broadcaster NHK said.
The prefecture had 613 cases on Tuesday, NHK added.
Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.