Coronavirus infections in Japan's Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 -NHK

Pedestrians wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, are seen at a shopping district in Osaka, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 7, 2021. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, roughly tripling from a day earlier in their first rise beyond 1,000 since mid-September, public broadcaster NHK said.

The prefecture had 613 cases on Tuesday, NHK added.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

