Costa Rica to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for children on Jan. 11

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a girl for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test, in a slum area in San Jose, Costa Rica July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday that health authorities would begin vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 on Jan. 11, amid a surge in new cases in the Central American country.

"It will start with girls and boys of 11," Alvarado said on Twitter.

In November, Costa Rica announced it would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five and above, making it one of the first countries to adopt such a requirement for kids.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo in San Jose, writing by Laura Gottesdiener Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.