Factbox: Countries respond to heart inflammation risk from mRNA shots

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Some countries have halted altogether or are giving only one dose of COVID shots based on so-called mRNA technology to teens following reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects.

Europe's drug regulator said in July it had found a possible link between a very rare inflammatory heart condition and COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna (MRNA.O). read more

However, the benefits of mRNA shots in preventing COVID-19 continue to outweigh the risks, European and U.S. regulators and the World Health Organization have said.

Here are some of the steps some countries are taking:

CANADA

The Public Health Agency of Canada said data suggested that reported cases of rare heart inflammation were higher after Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine compared with the Pfizer/BioNTech shots. read more

SWEDEN

Sweden paused the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger groups, citing data from a yet unpublished Nordic study. read more

The Swedish health agency said it would pause using the shot for people born in 1991 and later as data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults that had been vaccinated.

DENMARK

Denmark

The Danish Health Agency said on Friday that it was continuing to offer Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to under-18s, and that a statement on Wednesday suggesting a suspension had in fact been a miscommunication. read more

FINLAND

Finland paused the use of Moderna's vaccines for younger people and instead would give Pfizer's vaccine to men born in 1991 and later. It offers shots to those aged 12 and over. read more

HONG KONG

A panel of health experts advising the Hong Kong government has recommended in September children aged 12-17 should get only one dose of BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine after reports of heart inflammation as a side effect. read more

NORWAY

Norway is giving one dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to children aged 12-15. read more

UNITED KINGDOM

Britain has been offering all 12-15-year-olds a first a shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Second doses would not be offered to the age group until at least spring when there may be more data from around the world. read more

Compiled by Antonis Triantafyllou Editing by Anna Pruchnicka and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.