Kenyan tour guides and travel operators queue to receive the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), under the COVAX scheme, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

The global COVAX programme needs $35 billion to $45 billion to vaccinate adults next year against COVID-19, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Monday.

(This story corrects figure to $35 bln-$45 bln from $35-40 bln)

