Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
COVID-19: Hungary to start talks on permission for Sputnik Light
1 minute read
BUDAPEST, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition will start talks with its Russian counterparts on Monday on permission to use Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in Hungary, the Hungarian foreign minister said on Friday.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during a news conference in Russia that was broadcast via his Facebook page that the Sputnik Light vaccine "has had excellent results as a booster shot."
Hungary has used Sputnik V along with Western-made vaccines in its coronavirus vaccination campaign.
Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.