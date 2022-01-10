COVID-19 test maker Avacta pauses sales of antigen flow test

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British biotech firm Avacta Group (AVCT.L) said on Monday it was halting sales of its antigen lateral flow test, AffiDX, to replace antibodies in the device and boost its ability to detect the new Omicron coronavirus variant at lower viral loads.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

