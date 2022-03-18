1 minute read
COVID vaccination rate for people aged over 80 in China 'relatively low' -official
BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Only 19.7% of people aged over 80 in China have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster, while 50.7% of that age group have completed their primary vaccinations, a health official said on Friday.
"The percentage is still relatively low," Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, told a news briefing.
Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Hugh Lawson
