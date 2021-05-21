Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCOVID vaccines possibly less effective against Indian variant -German health official

Reuters
1 minute read

The currently available COVID-19 vaccines could be less effective against the coronavirus variant that was first found in India, the chief of Germany's public health agency said on Friday, referring to initial studies.

However, the level of knowledge was still very poor and he hoped for better data within two weeks, said Lother Wieler at a news conference.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said that Germany was currently reassessing its travel recommendations for Britain, which is currently listed as a risk region becase the spread of that variant there has caused concern in recent days.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:42 AM UTCJapan approves more COVID-19 vaccines and expands state of emergency

Japan expanded a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, just as it approved two more coronavirus vaccines to speed up its lagging inoculation campaign.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTotal death toll from COVID-19 could be at least 6-8 million: WHO
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsThailand sees first local cases of Indian COVID-19 variant
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCOVID vaccines possibly less effective against Indian variant -German health official

The currently available COVID-19 vaccines could be less effective against the coronavirus variant that was first found in India, the chief of Germany's public health agency said on Friday, referring to initial studies.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGAVI signs COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with J&J