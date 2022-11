Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. national public health agency said on Friday that Omicron sub-variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 estimated to account nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in the country for the week ended Nov. 19, compared with 39.5% in the previous week.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara; Editing by Maju Samuel











