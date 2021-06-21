Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus

HAVANA, June 21 (Reuters) - Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.

The announcement came just days after the government said another homegrown vaccine, Soberana II, had proved 62% effective.

(This story has been refiled to fix spelling of Soberana in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.