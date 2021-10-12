Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
CureVac to drop COVID-19 vaccine candidate, focus on next-gen shot
- Summary
- Move comes after human trials showed 47% efficacy of vaccine
- Shares sink 14% on news
- Co pins hopes on next-gen shot it's developing with GSK
- Move means supply deal with EU ends
BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - CureVac (5CV.DE) will withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate and focus on collaborating with GSK (GSK.L) to develop second-generation mRNA vaccine technology instead, the Germany-based biotechnology company said on Tuesday.
The company's shares plunged almost 14% in afternoon trading, hitting their lowest since listing last August.
The company said it will drop its application to the European Medicines Agency for regulatory approval of its first-generation vaccine candidate CVnCoV after late-stage trials delivered disappointing results with 47% efficacy in June. read more
There would be a potential overlap with approval timelines for a second-generation candidate.
The earliest potential approval of CVnCoV would have come in the second quarter of 2022 when the candidates from the second-generation vaccine program are expected to progress to late-stage clinical development by that time, CureVac said.
As a result, the advance purchase agreement the German company signed to sell shots to the European Union will end, it said.
It said it expects to start human trials for its second-generation shot in the next months, aiming for regulatory approval in 2022. Results from early-stage animal trials have shown the strong potential of the shot compared with the original one, it said.
