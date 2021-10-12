CureVac to drop COVID-19 vaccine candidate, focus on next-gen shot

A volunteer receives a dose of CureVac vaccine or a placebo during a study by the German biotech firm CureVac as part of a testing for a new vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Summary Move comes after human trials showed 47% efficacy of vaccine

Shares sink 14% on news

Co pins hopes on next-gen shot it's developing with GSK

Move means supply deal with EU ends

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - CureVac (5CV.DE) will withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate and focus on collaborating with GSK (GSK.L) to develop second-generation mRNA vaccine technology instead, the Germany-based biotechnology company said on Tuesday.

The company's shares plunged almost 14% in afternoon trading, hitting their lowest since listing last August.

The company said it will drop its application to the European Medicines Agency for regulatory approval of its first-generation vaccine candidate CVnCoV after late-stage trials delivered disappointing results with 47% efficacy in June. read more

There would be a potential overlap with approval timelines for a second-generation candidate.

The earliest potential approval of CVnCoV would have come in the second quarter of 2022 when the candidates from the second-generation vaccine program are expected to progress to late-stage clinical development by that time, CureVac said.

As a result, the advance purchase agreement the German company signed to sell shots to the European Union will end, it said.

It said it expects to start human trials for its second-generation shot in the next months, aiming for regulatory approval in 2022. Results from early-stage animal trials have shown the strong potential of the shot compared with the original one, it said.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Josephine Mason Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Louise Heavens

