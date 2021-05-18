Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The CVS logo is seen at one of their stores in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Pharmacy chain operator CVS Health (CVS.N) said on Tuesday it had appointed former Aetna chief financial officer Shawn Guertin as CFO effective May 28, succeeding Eva Boratto who is leaving the company after 11 years.

Guertin was with U.S. health insurer Aetna for 8 years and served as its executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief enterprise risk officer. He also played a key part in Aetna's merger with CVS Health in 2018, the company said.

This is the second recent appointment from Aetna to CVS' leadership, after Karen Lynch, president of Aetna, took over as the chief executive officer in February.

"Shawn is an extraordinary leader with a proven track record of developing financial strategies to help companies drive transformation," Lynch said.

CVS Health also reaffirmed its 2021 adjusted earnings per share forecast range of $7.56 to $7.68.

