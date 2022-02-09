CVS expects 70%-80% drop in COVID vaccine administration in 2022

People walk by a CVS pharmacy store in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Feb 9 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) said on Wednesday it expects to administer 70% to 80% fewer COVID-19 vaccines in 2022 compared with last year, adding that in-store diagnostic testing could fall 40% to 50%.

The company administered more COVID-19 vaccine boosters in the fourth quarter instead of the first quarter of 2022, as it had previously expected, executives said on a post-earnings call.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.