Nov 2 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday forecast its adjusted profit to be in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share in 2023.

This is higher than the new adjusted earnings forecast of $8.55 to $8.65 per share for this year. read more

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.