People walk by a CVS pharmacy store in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Nov 18 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) said on Thursday it would close about 300 stores a year for the next three years and expects to record an impairment charge of between $1.0 billion and $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

