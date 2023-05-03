CVS Health profit beats estimates on PBM strength















May 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) beat first-quarter profit and revenue estimates on Wednesday, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business.

CVS, like other healthcare companies, is on an acquisition spree as it looks to expand beyond its core business by snapping up companies such as primary care provider Oak Street Health and home healthcare service provider Signfiy Health to make up for falling revenue from COVID-related services.

CVS posted an adjusted profit of $2.20 per share in the first quarter, above analysts' average estimate of $2.09 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue in the quarter were up 11% at $85.28 billion, also beating expectations of $80.81 billion.

However, the company cut its 2023 adjusted earnings per share to between $8.50 and $8.70, compared with its previous forecast of between $8.70 to $8.90, due to the impact from costs related to its acquisitions of Signify Health and Oak Street Health.

Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











