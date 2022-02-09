CVS Health profit rises 34% on vaccine, test boost
Feb 9 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp's (CVS.N) quarterly profit rose 34.2% on Wednesday, helped by Omicron-spurred demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.
The company administered over 8 million COVID-19 tests and more than 20 million coronavirus vaccines across the U.S. during the quarter, CVS said.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $1.31 billion, or 98 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $973 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 10% to $76.60 billion.
