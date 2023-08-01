CVS to shed 5,000 jobs in cost-cutting push - WSJ

Companies CVS Health Corp Follow

July 31 (Reuters) - CVS Health (CVS.N) is shedding 5,000 jobs to help reduce costs as the U.S. pharmacy chain sharpens its focus on healthcare services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

CVS added that the jobs affected will primarily be corporate positions, according to the report, citing a memo reviewed by WSJ.

CVS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

