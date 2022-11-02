CVS, Walmart, Walgreens reach tentative $12 bln Opioid pact - Bloomberg News

[1/2] The combination photo shows a logo of CVS in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016, re-usable Walmart bags in a newly opened Walmart Neighborhood Market in Chicago September 21, 2011 and a Walgreens sign in the Chicago suburb of Niles, Illinois, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Jim Young















Nov 1 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) have tentatively agreed to pay more than $12 billion to resolve thousands of state and local government lawsuits accusing the chains of mishandling opioid painkillers, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The proposed settlement calls for CVS to pay $4.9 billion, Walgreens to pay at least $4 billion and Walmart to pay $3 billion, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











