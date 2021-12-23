Czech Republic reports bird flu outbreak at farm with 188,000 poultry

PRAGUE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported an outbreak of bird flu of the H5N1 type at a poultry farm with 188,000 birds, the State Veterinary Administration said on Thursday.

Thousands of the birds have died already, the rest will be culled from the farm in Libotenice, 60 km (40 miles) north of Prague, the administration said.

Several hundred thousand eggs will be destroyed too.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.