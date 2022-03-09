Czechs to drop most mask requirements from March 14

A child, accompanied by an adult, arrives to receive a shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Prague, Czech Republic, January 8, 2022. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE, March 9 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will drop most mask requirements, except for on public transport or in health or social care facilities, from March 14, as it winds down COVID-19 restrictions, Health Minister Vlastimil Valek said on Wednesday.

"If the favourable development continues, we will put aside masks completely," Valek said on his Twitter account.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jon Boyle

