Czechs to drop most mask requirements from March 14
PRAGUE, March 9 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will drop most mask requirements, except for on public transport or in health or social care facilities, from March 14, as it winds down COVID-19 restrictions, Health Minister Vlastimil Valek said on Wednesday.
"If the favourable development continues, we will put aside masks completely," Valek said on his Twitter account.
Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jon Boyle
